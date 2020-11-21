O'Connor, Mark S.
Mark S. O'Connor passed away November 12, 2020 in North Port, Florida. Mark's life was devoted to family, friends and public service. From his time as a Lieutenant on the Scituate Police Department in his home state of Rhode Island, to his time as a Sarasota County Code Enforcement Specialist and City of Nokomis Fire Commissioner, Mark made an impact on many lives. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, father-in-law, and dear friend. His newest but greatest title was Grandpa "Papa."
Mark is survived by his loving son Lieutenant Daniel O'Connor DCFR, daughter in law Jennifer, grandson Lucas James, brother Peter O'Connor and his wife Marcia O'Connor, sister in-law Cheryl O'Connor, and companion Bridgette Bortz.
Mark is predeceased by his loving wife Suzanne O'Connor, father Daniel J. O'Connor, mother Mildred O'Connor, and brother Daniel "Danny" O'Connor. Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. www.gendronfuneralhome.com