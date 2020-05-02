|
|
RICHARD, MARK S.
56, a financial analyst and Assistant Vice President for Citizens Bank passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence. He was the beloved husband of Kimberly A. (Sampson) Richard for 3 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of Thomas F. and Martha B. (Brendel) Richard. Mark was the stepfather of Ryan M. Silva, Hailey R. Silva, and Kaitlyn E. Weeden (Mark); step-grandfather of Payton Jane Weeden; loving brother of Thomas E. Richard (Jennifer), Laura J. Richard, and the late Eric A. Richard, M.D.; brother-in-law of Lisa Berrittella; loving uncle of Caitlin E., Jessica V., Justin T., Lauren N., and John G. Richard.
A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Lifespan Cancer Institute, RI Hospital, APC Building, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and view Mark's service at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2020