BURKE, MARLENE A. (HAUGHEY)
86, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Charles T. Burke, Sr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Charles P. and Maria B. (DeLuca) Haughey, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 50 years.
Mrs. Burke was the parish secretary at Holy Cross Church, Providence for 28 years before retiring in 1997. She was also an active volunteer at the Cathedral of SS. Peter & Paul in Providence.
She enjoyed golfing and bowling with her late husband.
She is survived by her loving children, Charles T. Burke, Jr. and his wife Janice of Cumberland and Kimberly A. LaRochelle and her husband Gilbert of Live Oak, FL; her sister, Paula Menard of Johnston; her beloved grandchildren, Lauren, Kristen, Bethany and Joshua; her beloved great grandchildren, Brayden, Logan, Ashley, Cierra and Alyssa; and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Kerry Laston and the sister of the late Charles P. Haughey, Jr., John J. Haughey, Peter Leavitt, Carol McCagney and Betty DeLuca.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln from 8-9 A.M. followed by a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Her burial will be private in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Burke's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019