BRASWELL, MARLENE (Giordano / Weigold) Anne
Age 79, passed away at her Tequesta, FL home on August 4, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late John "Bucky" & Helen (Greco) Giordano. She leaves behind her devoted husband Donald Braswell, cherished daughter Sabra (Richard) Avery, beloved granddaughters Hannah and Haley, her cousin Joan (Raymond) Boscia, who was closer to her than a sister, and godson Raymond D. Boscia II. Full obituary: https://www.taylorandmodeenflorida.com