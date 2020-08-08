1/1
Marlene Anne (Giordano / Weigold) Braswell
1941 - 2020
BRASWELL, MARLENE (Giordano / Weigold) Anne
Age 79, passed away at her Tequesta, FL home on August 4, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side. Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late John "Bucky" & Helen (Greco) Giordano. She leaves behind her devoted husband Donald Braswell, cherished daughter Sabra (Richard) Avery, beloved granddaughters Hannah and Haley, her cousin Joan (Raymond) Boscia, who was closer to her than a sister, and godson Raymond D. Boscia II. Full obituary: https://www.taylorandmodeenflorida.com

Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
August 7, 2020
To our loving cousin Marlene,
We will never forget you. You will be in our hearts and prayers forever. You will be very sadly missed in our family, and never be forgotten. We will always love you,
Cousins Joany & Ray Boscia Sr.
Joan Boscia
Family
