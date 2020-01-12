|
LOVE FOREVER MARLENE McCARTHY I miss you every day. You are the heart and soul of our family. Yet I feel so blessed seeing your love living in and shared by our four remarkable children and our four amazing grandchildren. I hear your joy in the laughter of the children at school. I can sense your kindness in the acts of your wonderful friends. I can touch your peacefulness in every glorious rainbow. The early morning winds radiate with your energy. LOVE FOREVER JOE
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020