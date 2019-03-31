|
SIBLEY, MARLENE (DUELL)
Age 77, of North Providence, Rhode Island, formerly of Williston and Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on March 19th, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Tarrant (Tony) Sibley, her daughter Deborah Austin and son-in-law Marcel, her son Tarrant Sibley and daughter-in-law Erin, and her grandchildren Kay, Thomas and Caroline Sibley. Marlene was the beloved daughter of the late Rose Aimee and Rufus Duell, of Burlington, Vermont, and sister of the late Rufus Duell, Jr. Marlene loved spending time with her family, to whom she was selflessly devoted, and adored her late French bulldogs, Rosie and Daisy. A private memorial service is being held. Her family is deeply grateful to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care for the comfort and dignity they provided Marlene in her last days.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019