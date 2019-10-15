|
|
WALASKA, MARSHA A., (CORESSEL)
73, died Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Senator William A. Walaska, and daughter of the late Peter and Alice (Sarachick) Coressel. Marsha had managed campaign finances for her husband's 22-year political career. She was the beloved mother of Leslie A. Baxter (Robert), Anne Marie DeMello and William A. Walaska, Jr. (Christine); loving grandmother of Robert III and Katherine Baxter, Grace, Daniel, and Julia DeMello, William A. III and Ethan Walaska and Michael George. She is predeceased by her sisters, Alice Allan and Patricia Goffinet. Her funeral will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 5-8 pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2019