Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Sandy Lane.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Walaska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha A. (Coressel) Walaska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha A. (Coressel) Walaska Obituary
WALASKA, MARSHA A., (CORESSEL)
73, died Friday, October 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Senator William A. Walaska, and daughter of the late Peter and Alice (Sarachick) Coressel. Marsha had managed campaign finances for her husband's 22-year political career. She was the beloved mother of Leslie A. Baxter (Robert), Anne Marie DeMello and William A. Walaska, Jr. (Christine); loving grandmother of Robert III and Katherine Baxter, Grace, Daniel, and Julia DeMello, William A. III and Ethan Walaska and Michael George. She is predeceased by her sisters, Alice Allan and Patricia Goffinet. Her funeral will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday 5-8 pm. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now