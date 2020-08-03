1/
Marsha Goldfine
GOLDFINE, MARSHA
76, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Aston Gardens in Naples, FL. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Melvin Goldfine for 55 years, devoted mother to Stephanie Goldfine (David Gildea) of Washington, D.C.; Dr. Hilari Dunn (Dr. Timothy Dunn) of Bethesda, MD and the late Seth Goldfine. Her grandsons Connor Dunn, Wyatt Dunn and Benjamin Gildea were her pride and joy. Marsha was born in Bethesda, MD, daughter of the late Kalman and Bernice (Sher) Forman; and dear sister of Spencer Forman (Louise) of New Jersey and Florida and Jeffrey Forman (Kathi) of California.
She lived in Naples, FL for over 20 years, after raising her family in Rhode Island. She was an energetic person, who always put maximum effort into all her pursuits. She trained as a medical technician at Northeastern University. Among her many roles, she was the office manager for her husband's dental office for 12 years and she worked as a fashion model in both Rhode Island and Florida. She was an endless cheerleader for her children and grandchildren, and always maintained an open door to them and their friends. Marsha was also a publicity chairman for the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer of Southwest FL and on the executive board of the Rhode Island Women's Golf Association. She was a member of Temple Emanu-El in Providence, RI and Beth Tikvah in Naples, FL; a life member of Hadassah and on the Executive Board of Hadassah in Florida.
Funeral services will be private, with burial at Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice. A virtual Shiva will be held, please contact the family for details. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 3, 2020.
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
July 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
July 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
