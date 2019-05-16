Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha M. Toney


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marsha M. Toney Obituary
TONEY, MARSHA M.
72 passed away peacefully May 7th at home. She leaves a son Trevor Toney and his wife Kristen, a brother Roy Martin and his wife Carolyn and a sister, Holly Skiffington and her husband Robert. Marsha worked at Blue Cross of R.I. before retiring. Funeral services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Operation Stand Down, 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, R.I. 02919. Full obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Download Now