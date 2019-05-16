|
|
TONEY, MARSHA M.
72 passed away peacefully May 7th at home. She leaves a son Trevor Toney and his wife Kristen, a brother Roy Martin and his wife Carolyn and a sister, Holly Skiffington and her husband Robert. Marsha worked at Blue Cross of R.I. before retiring. Funeral services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Operation Stand Down, 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, R.I. 02919. Full obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2019