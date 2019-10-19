|
|
GAYNOR, MARTHA E.
59, of Pleasant View Avenue, Greenville, died peacefully on October 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Glenn M. Silvia.Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Thomas L. and Hope (Maguire) Gaynor, she lived in Greenville since 1987.
Mrs. Gaynor's career in Respiratory Therapy spanned over 38 years. She was the Director of Respiratory Therapy at the Tavares Pediatric Center in Providence for 14 years before retiring in 2018.
Martha was a member of the American Association of Respiratory Care and the Rhode Island State Society of Respiratory Care. She enjoyed traveling, attending her book club, scrapbooking and spending time with her loving family and friends.
Besides her husband of 36 years, she is survived by a daughter, Sarah A. (Silvia) MacDonald and her husband James of North Providence; a son, Thomas J. Silvia of Warwick; two brothers, Peter T. Gaynor and his wife Susan of Jamestown and Paul J. Gaynor and his wife Karen Ketterer of Dover, MA; sister, Maureen A. Gaynor of Greenville; a niece, Grace Gaynor and three nephews, Samuel, Benjamin and Jack Gaynor.
Calling hours will be held on Monday October 21, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, East Providence from 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday October 22, 2019 in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory to the Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019