|
|
RICHTARIK, MARTHA M. (ARCHAMBAULT)
91, of Wisteria Dr., passed away surrounded by her loving family at the Hulitar Hospice Center on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Albin J. Richtarik in 2000. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Honore and Berthe (Senay) Archambault.
Martha graduated as a Registered Nurse from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She was employed at the Hospital until 1949. Martha went on to the Cranston District Nursing Association, Kent County Memorial Hospital, and the KCVNA before retiring in 1983.
Martha was a dedicated parishioner of Saints John & Paul Church where she volunteered in many capacities; including creating many beautiful Rosaries and cleaning the Church. Martha also volunteered at the Coventry Food Bank. Martha belonged to the AARP.
She was the mother of Denise A. Richtarik, Adele M. Richtarik, both of Coventry, and John R. Richtarik and his wife Julie of Bow, NH. She was the Memere of Melissa N. Reeder (Max) and Kristen M. Richtarik. Martha was the sister of Guy Archambault, Louise Workman, and the late Lt. Col. Charles Archambault, John, Jules, Bernard, Joseph, Rene Archambault, Marie Townsend, Madeleine Sieller and Jeanne Peltier. She also leaves her friend and caregiver Sue Marron.
Her Funeral will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:30 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Saints John & Paul Church. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Elizabeth Home (www.stelizabethcommunity.org) or Hope Health Hospice (www.hopehealthco.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 29, 2019