|
|
VIHEREK, RN, MARTHA MAY (LAMB)
96 of N. Scituate, RI entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late William J. Viherek for 59 years. Daughter of the late David K. and Ethel (Hutcheon) Lamb.
Martha graduated with honors from Peck High School, Barrington. She received her nursing diploma from RI Hospital School of Nursing in September, 1944. She joined the Army Nurse Corp. in 1945 and served as a 1st Lt. and a Supervisor of Surgery in the Philippines and in occupied Japan during WWII.
Her career as a registered nurse spanned 50 years of loyal service and compassionate care for the Public Health Visiting Nurses, RI Hospital, Supervisor at Lying-In Hospital, the office of Dr. George Ernst, and Director of Health Services at Johnson and Wales University.
She was a life member and Past Commander of the American Legion Scituate Post 19 and the St. Joseph's Women's Guild. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Scituate Unit 19 and the RI Hospital Alumni Nurses Assoc. She was a Past National Commander of the National Organization of WII Nurses and Past National Director of the 20/4 Honor Society of Women Legionnaires. She was a Past Chapeau of the 8/40, Dept #15, RI. She was a founding member of the RI Women Veterans Memorial Project. She was an inspiration and friend to all. She truly taught us the power of devotion and gratitude, as well as service and respect to all our Veterans.
She was the beloved mother of Jayne Viherek-Brown, husband Jack; Martha V. Wylie, husband Ken; William J. Viherek, wife Marlene. Cherished Grandmother of Catherine M. Lask, Jonathan Brown, William Viherek, Jr. and Diana Viherek. Proud sister of Donald Lamb, wife Karen and the late David Lamb.
Her Funeral will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 8:30am in the TUCKER -QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Joseph's Church, 144 Danielson Pike, N. Scituate. Burial with Military Honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Visitation in the funeral home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3-6pm.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019