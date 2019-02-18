TORRADO, MARTHA

Martha Cielo Reyes de Torrado was born in Bogotá, Colombia on January 26,1932. She was the last surviving child of 11 siblings born to Rafael and Agripina Reyes Acuña. Martha was married to the late Luis F. Torrado M.D. and is survived by her six beloved children : Pilar and her late husband Christopher Tasca, Luis and his wife Lisa, Jaqueline and her husband Jeffrey Baron M.D., Rafael and his wife Sandra, Alexander and her very special son John Paul. Her devotion and care for John Paul was the great purpose of her life.

She is also survived by 12 beloved grandchildren: Eliana, Jacklyne, Christopher and Nicholas Tasca; Stephanie, Luis C., Andrew and Christian Torrado; Veronica and Gabriela Baron; and Sofia and Lucas Torrado; she was also blessed with two beautiful great-grandchildren, Grace and Jack Bulman. She was the cherished aunt of Maria Tateosian, Elisa Waid, Paulina Paez and numerous nieces and nephews and their families overseas.

Martha was defined by her worldliness and elegance. While living in Madrid, Spain she earned a degree from the Royal Conservatory of Music majoring in Opera and Classical Piano. When she returned to Colombia, she was involved in many philanthropic endeavors. She was a founding member of the National YWCA and the Physicians' Families Association for disadvantaged children.

Martha gained national attention during her appearance on a popular televised game show in Colombia. She was the only female contestant and won in the area of the evolution of fashion through history and art. In 1970 the Torrados moved to Rhode Island where they became active members in the local hispanic community. Martha and her family eventually settled in Cranston where she maintained residence for the remaining years of her life. In keeping with her passion for travel she established the Spanish-American Travel agency specializing in student study abroad programs. She was an active member of the Chopin Club and hosted numerous gatherings at her home.

On February 16th, 2019 Martha passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. She will not only be missed by her family but also by her many friends and acquaintances.

"I have lived for art, I have lived for love." - Puccini

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 20th, 2019 at Holy Apostles Church in Cranston, RI. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated in Martha's name to the Special Olympics Rhode Island 370 George Washington Highway Smithfield, RI 02917. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019