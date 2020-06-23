Martha Wilhelmine (Guggenmoos) Soderberg
Soderberg, Martha Wilhelmine (Guggenmoos)
86, of Warwick, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Curt Andreen Soderberg. Born in Uffenheim, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Georg and Emma (Heckel) Guggenmoos.
Martha worked as an LPN for Kent County Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit for nearly thirty years until her retirement in 1994.
She is survived by her beloved siblings, Herrmann Guggenmoos of Nuremberg, Germany and Hannelore Lorenz of Warwick, and several nieces and nephews.
She was a sister of the late Anneliese Weber.
Her Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10AM at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Interment will be follow at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: Volunteer Services for Animals PO Box 6263 Providence, RI 02940-6263, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
June 22, 2020
Rest in peace Martha, your work here is done
