Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-4376
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Funeral
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Darlington Mortuary Of L Heroux & Son Inc
1042 Newport Ave
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Church
Central Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Martial F. Choiniere Obituary
CHOINIERE, MARTIAL F.
94, Passed away Sunday May 5, 2019. He was the loving husband of Clementine (Royer) Choiniere.
Born in North Troy, VT he was the son of the late Isaac and Emilina (Hebert) Choiniere.
He was a Jewel Manufacturer, and owned and operated the former Clementine Jewelry MFG of Providence.
Mr. Choiniere was a proud Franciscan Eucharistic Minister and also volunteered for the Visiting Nurses Assc.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one son Robert Choiniere and his wife Laura of Rumford, one grandson and several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Lorraine and Steve Choiniere. He was also pre-deceased by several brothers and sisters.
His funeral will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the Darlington Mortuary of L. Heroux & Son 1042 Newport Pawtucket with a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecelia's Church Central Avenue Pawtucket. Burial will be in St. Theresa's Cemetery, Burrillville. Calling Hours will be held Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hope Health 1085 North Main Street, Providence 02904 would be greatly appreciated.
To visit on-line Guest Book and to leave a condolence message please go to www.darlingtonheroux.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 7, 2019
