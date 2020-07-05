1/1
Martin A. McSally
McSALLY, MARTIN A.
58, passed away on July 1, 2020. He was the husband of Jane (Plasse) McSally, the son of Eleanor (Taft) McSally and the late Bernard F. McSally; father of Amanda, Matthew, and Andrew; brother of Mark McSally and wife Mary, Michael McSally, Mary Kaitlin O'Connor and husband, Stephen, and Martha McSally. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 7th, at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the church will have reduced capacity and strict adherence to CDC guidelines and masks will be required. Burial will be private. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Star of the Sea
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Karla and I wish to express our condolences to the McSally family for their loss. We pray for the Father to sooth your spirit and to console you during this difficult time. Todd Clodfelter, Tucson, Arizona
Todd Clodfelter
Acquaintance
