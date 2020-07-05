McSALLY, MARTIN A.
58, passed away on July 1, 2020. He was the husband of Jane (Plasse) McSally, the son of Eleanor (Taft) McSally and the late Bernard F. McSally; father of Amanda, Matthew, and Andrew; brother of Mark McSally and wife Mary, Michael McSally, Mary Kaitlin O'Connor and husband, Stephen, and Martha McSally. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Tuesday, July 7th, at St. Mary's Star of the Sea, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the church will have reduced capacity and strict adherence to CDC guidelines and masks will be required. Burial will be private. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com
.