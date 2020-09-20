1/1
Martin Gregory Welch
1963 - 2020
WELCH, MARTIN GREGORY
Martin (Marty) Gregory Welch, devoted husband and father, beloved brother and son, avid fisherman, gifted athlete and world class storyteller, died unexpectedly at his home in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, August 12. He was 53 years old.
Born and raised in Marin, the seventh of Mary and Vincent P. (Deke) Welch's ten children, Marty was charismatic and tenacious in both sports and business.
After graduating from San Rafael High School and attending College of Marin, Marty followed in his father's footsteps in the insurance industry. He worked for MetLife in Atlanta, GA, until the pull of California and Marin County brought him back to San Rafael and a successful career in the mortgage industry.
Fishing was among Marty's life-long passions. He spent many days fishing San Pablo Bay with friends and later fly-fishing in the Trinity Alps or angling for steelhead on Oregon's Rogue River with family.
But the catch of his life was his wife, Grace Rodriguez. From the moment they met, Marty was hooked. He boasted that he was the luckiest guy in the world to have married Grace. Their love created another "Welch clan," Marty's proudest achievement and lasting legacy: Patrick (20), Emma (18), Jack (15) and Lucie (12). The family moved to Providence in 2011.
Marty had an amazing sense of humor, whether it was an affectionate ribbing or the retelling of some hilarious episode years later, his precise comedic timing would leave friends in stitches. With his red hair, he was the personification of Irish charm and could engage anyone, anywhere - from the man on the street to the company executive- it didn't matter. Marty's unique gift was the ability to put people at ease, find common ground and take a genuine interest in what other people had to say. Family and friends recall his uncanny ability to talk himself into places no other person would dare attempt. He was fearless: back stage at a Grateful Dead concert, the sidelines of an NFL game, taking batting practice at Candlestick Park. He was a sight to behold, often appearing on the sidelines in TV sports broadcasts.
"No one ever met anyone quite like Marty," Grace said. "He made me laugh all the time."
In addition to Grace and the children Marty is survived by his mother Mary and his siblings, Eric, Deke Jr., Peter and Chris Welch of San Rafael; Helen Reardon of San Juan Capistrano; Kate Mangan of San Diego; Dorothy MacDougald and Michael Welch of Novato; and Clare Devereaux of Alamo. He also leaves 12 nieces and 6 nephews.
A private family Mass for Marty is to be held in San Rafael. Donations in his name may be made to The Wolf School, 215 Ferris Avenue, East Providence, RI 02916.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 15, 2020
I met Marty when Sean Silviera and I played for the San Rafael JR Bulldogs in 8th grade. We came from Corte Mader’s and Larkspur as our team didn’t have enough players so we were new to the team and didn’t know anyone. Marty was just like his obituary read- funny, spirited, sensitive and a great teammate and athlete. I remember when we played San Marin and they were the team to beat. I was supposed to go to Disneyland with my Dad’s company and head coach Coach Neil Johnston put an end to that and said I was needed. I stayed with friends while my family went to DL. It was the best I could have made as we won a hard fought game that I still remember to this day. Through 3 quarters the game was 0-0. Then we broke it open with Marty catching 2 4th quarter touchdowns to seal our win. I have tears in my eyes as I recall that game as it was a special moment. We had our team picture taken after that game and while we were only 8th graders we felt like men as it showed in the expressions on our faces. Please pass this along to Marty’s family as I am truly sorry for their loss. I have not seen or talked to him in 45 years but I still have feelings for him As he was just that kind of guy.
Sincerely,
Rick Martinez
5291 Glancy Drive
Carmichael ca 95608
916-716-2613
Rick Martinez
Friend
September 15, 2020
I was so very sorry to hear of Martin‘s passing. My siblings and I grew up on the same street, Castlewood Drive in San Rafael, with all the Welches — what great memeories. Marty , seven years younger, was a real rascal and we all loved him. My heartfelt condolences to his wife and four children, his siblings and dear Mary Welch. He was a blessing to you and us.
Terri Meyer- Hoye
September 15, 2020
Met him in 1st grade then we reconnected in Sausalito a couple of years ago. We worked in the same office building! He was a good and generous dude. He'll definitely be missed...
Matt McCone
Friend
September 14, 2020
Who couldnt but love Marty. Even when he was ringing my bell during football practice freshmen year. His defense was ferocious. His personality bigger than life it self. Thankyou for being a friend.
John OHara
Classmate
September 14, 2020
I’ve known Marty since playing Bobby Sox softball at San Pedro school, and Knew Marty as Dorothy and Katie’s little brother. With that, came bantering, laughing, teasing, kidding etc. ended up playing after school basketball together, playing catch, meeting up at Cal games... loved laughing with you, Marty❤
Mo
Friend
September 14, 2020
A true legend! Gone too soon. Rest in paradise, Red!
Dennis Gubbins
September 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Welch clan. Marty cracked me up like no other before, during and after fast-pitch softball games at Albert's Park. His one-liners were classic and that twinkle in his eyes and the chew-filled smirk was irresistible. RIP, Marty, you will be sorely missed.
Bernie Baguio
September 14, 2020
You could have hung a weeks worth of wash on that line drive !
David Lenherr
Friend
September 14, 2020
I’m so very sorry to about this sad news! I remember Marty as being a little pest at times.
My prayers are with his family and children. He really was a good guy back in high school!!
Kristi Palm
Classmate
September 13, 2020
Helen & Tim Rogers
Friend
September 13, 2020
Marty was a true character, a product of his family and Marin itself, and a unique presence on this crazy planet of ours. Among my fondest memories will be how he attended Giants games at Oracle Park. If you know, you know. I've never seen anyone dial in his entrance, game experience and exit from the parking lot quite like Big Red. My deepest condolences to Grace, Emma, Lucie, Jack, Patrick and everyone in the Welch family. Rest in peace.
Ben Heskett
Friend
September 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. This is soooo sad. I will never forget Marty growing up. He was always so funny and such a true person. He will truly be missed. God bless to those left behind
Jan Wolff-cummings
Friend
September 13, 2020
sorry to here of his passing
DAVID L ILLICH
Classmate
September 13, 2020
I’ve known Marty most my life and their family growing up in Glenwood As I moved away after my freshman year !but Marty and I really got close when he came back from Atlanta we would hang out went to my uncles cabin in Calaveras County ,Marty chauffeuring people at my Wedding ,Marty was my loan officer on my first house and the loan officer on my cabin years later Marty , Grace and his family would come to Roccos quite often on their way to the Giants game and once a week on their own also our families went together in Trinity Marty was a real funny guy he loves talking about fishing sports business he always had a twist on something he was real down earth & a loyal friend and we stayed In contact while he was back east he often would ask about my children and how the restaurant was doing and we talked politics and I new Marty had some health issues I just spoke with him a week before he passed and never knowing that that was the last time I will talk to him I was in shock about his death and made me realize about my own life!!! Marty knew and can talk to anyone he will be sorely missed, Rest in peace RED!?? Now you’re bigger than life Up high in the sky , Love you and miss you my friend, DD
Don Dial
Friend
September 13, 2020
Marty was a class act . He was full of fun and charismatic on and off the Baseball field. I was one of his biggest fans. He is already missed. RIP MARTY
Ryker The Rhino Schenck
Friend
September 13, 2020
It was a joy to be classmates with Marty at Davidson Middle School and San Rafael High, and to have played football with him on the Pop Warner Jr. Bulldogs and SRHS Bulldogs from '76 to '80. He was a natural leader and engaging companion, and although I haven't spoken with him in years, I shall miss him.
Clark H Summers (CH)
Classmate
September 13, 2020
God, he will be missed! Wonderful and thoughtful a truly great man!! Rest easy, Marty. Praying for all those left behind.
Brenna Saccone
Friend
September 13, 2020
Kind always kind and treated everyone with respect as he was respected. He truly will be missed, with great gratitude he and a few others made my younger life somewhat easier. Rest in Paradise...
Erica Martin
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
Marty was a good person friendly
Never bothered eney one I will miss him
Tony Emge
Friend
September 13, 2020
So unexpected. Marty will be missed by all who he touched. The world has had a great loss. Our hearts go out the entire Welch family. Godspeed, Joyce, Craig, Jaclyn, Rachel and Julie.
Joyce scheer
Friend
September 13, 2020
I really can’t believe how sad I was when I heard of MARTY‘s passing MARTY was one of a kind
the only guy I knew that could consistently pull a rabbit out of his hat when it was needed
the world has lost a unique man
my prayers go out to Grace and the children and the entire Welch family
hey Red rest in peace my brother
God bless I
The KEN STRECKFUS Family
Ken streckfus
Friend
September 12, 2020
Shocking...the golf community in Marin will miss him, he made me laugh and smile every time I was in his presence / presents
Doug Acton
Friend
