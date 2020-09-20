WELCH, MARTIN GREGORY

Martin (Marty) Gregory Welch, devoted husband and father, beloved brother and son, avid fisherman, gifted athlete and world class storyteller, died unexpectedly at his home in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday, August 12. He was 53 years old.

Born and raised in Marin, the seventh of Mary and Vincent P. (Deke) Welch's ten children, Marty was charismatic and tenacious in both sports and business.

After graduating from San Rafael High School and attending College of Marin, Marty followed in his father's footsteps in the insurance industry. He worked for MetLife in Atlanta, GA, until the pull of California and Marin County brought him back to San Rafael and a successful career in the mortgage industry.

Fishing was among Marty's life-long passions. He spent many days fishing San Pablo Bay with friends and later fly-fishing in the Trinity Alps or angling for steelhead on Oregon's Rogue River with family.

But the catch of his life was his wife, Grace Rodriguez. From the moment they met, Marty was hooked. He boasted that he was the luckiest guy in the world to have married Grace. Their love created another "Welch clan," Marty's proudest achievement and lasting legacy: Patrick (20), Emma (18), Jack (15) and Lucie (12). The family moved to Providence in 2011.

Marty had an amazing sense of humor, whether it was an affectionate ribbing or the retelling of some hilarious episode years later, his precise comedic timing would leave friends in stitches. With his red hair, he was the personification of Irish charm and could engage anyone, anywhere - from the man on the street to the company executive- it didn't matter. Marty's unique gift was the ability to put people at ease, find common ground and take a genuine interest in what other people had to say. Family and friends recall his uncanny ability to talk himself into places no other person would dare attempt. He was fearless: back stage at a Grateful Dead concert, the sidelines of an NFL game, taking batting practice at Candlestick Park. He was a sight to behold, often appearing on the sidelines in TV sports broadcasts.

"No one ever met anyone quite like Marty," Grace said. "He made me laugh all the time."

In addition to Grace and the children Marty is survived by his mother Mary and his siblings, Eric, Deke Jr., Peter and Chris Welch of San Rafael; Helen Reardon of San Juan Capistrano; Kate Mangan of San Diego; Dorothy MacDougald and Michael Welch of Novato; and Clare Devereaux of Alamo. He also leaves 12 nieces and 6 nephews.

A private family Mass for Marty is to be held in San Rafael. Donations in his name may be made to The Wolf School, 215 Ferris Avenue, East Providence, RI 02916.



