VIVIER, Martin, Henry Delano
Family and friends are mourning the loss our beloved Martin Henry Delano Vivier who passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 31. Martin brought a kind, joyful spirit to the world, that is greatly missed. He leaves behind a family that adored him; his parents, Patrick and Guadalupe Vivier; his sister Hogan Vivier; his Pepere and Nanny, Henry and Mary Vivier; his aunts and uncles Frederic (Godfather) and Peggy Clark, Colleen (Godmother) and Jeffrey Boisvert, Maureen and Brian McCourt, Kathleen and David Simoneau; and his cousins Bindy and Catherine Clark; Sean, Thao, Ian, Jessica, Cameron, Aaron, Brayden, Colin, Glendy and Desmond Boisvert; Joseph, Abigail and Nicole McCourt; and Sydney, Connor and Peyton Simoneau. Martin was preceded in death by his abuelos Maria Elena and Alejandro Delano. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Martin's memory to the Hassenfeld Child Health Innovation Institute (http://brown.edu/go/MartinVivierMemoriam
). Donations in Martin's memory will be used to support programs to foster physical fitness and academic achievement for children in low income communities. Martin would love that his spirit will help others have the sports and academic support opportunities that were important to him in his life.