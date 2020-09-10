1/1
Martin L. Abreu Jr.
ABREU, MARTIN L., JR.
32, of North Providence, went to be with his Dad in God's paradise on September 5, 2020.
Born in Boston, MA, he was the beloved son of Paula Aracely Abreu and the late Martin Luis Abreu Sr.; and grandson of Dora Perez.
Martin loved his family and closest friends. He was the loving father of Cataleya Abreu and cherished brother of Suzzette, Stephanie, Lisa and Osvaldo Abreu.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6-9pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
