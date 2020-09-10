ABREU, MARTIN L., JR.
32, of North Providence, went to be with his Dad in God's paradise on September 5, 2020.
Born in Boston, MA, he was the beloved son of Paula Aracely Abreu and the late Martin Luis Abreu Sr.; and grandson of Dora Perez.
Martin loved his family and closest friends. He was the loving father of Cataleya Abreu and cherished brother of Suzzette, Stephanie, Lisa and Osvaldo Abreu.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6-9pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.