NORMANN, MARTIN L. "MARTY"
77, of Independence Way, Cranston, passed away March 18, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence. He was the beloved husband for 53 years of Maria (Matrullo) Normann. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Martin G. and Anna-U-Dora (Loomis) Normann.
Marty was a truck driver for C.J, Fox Co. for over 40 years and a part time driver for Mr. Messenger; and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, playing golf, hunting and especially playing Santa Clause at special events. The Man, the Myth, the Legend, the Papa.
Besides his wife Maria, Marty was the devoted father of Dawn M. Cappalli (Anthony Jr.) and Deana M. Davis (Brian A.) all of Cranston; cherished and adored Papa of Nicolas, Kyleigh and Ethan; and dear brother of Lorna Conway of East Providence and the late Margaret Brennan and Richard and Ray Normann.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 23rd at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, followed by burial with military honors at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 2451 Crystal Dr. – Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 21, 2019