Walsh, Martin
Martin Walsh age 70 of Central Falls, RI passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Jeannine Walsh & son of the late Martin & Henrietta Walsh. He was predeceased by his son Michael A. Walsh.
Martin lived in Central Falls his entire life. He worked for Mahr-Federal retiring in 2011.
He leaves behind his sister, Etta Vandal & her husband, Dennis, his daughter, Christine Hart & her 2 sons & Michael's 3 sons & 3 daughters.
A memorial service will be held in the fall.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Jeanne Jugan Residence Home, 264 Main Street in Pawtucket.
Funeral services are being handled by Keefe Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2020