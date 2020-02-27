|
|
BOYER, MARY A., (PADULA)
97, of Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home. She was the daughter of the late Giuseppe E. and Concetta N. (Petrarca) Padula.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Eloise Boyer and David Boyer both of Warwick and Richard Boyer and his wife Valerie Massie-Boyer of Walker, LA. She was the sister of the late Amadeo, Albert and John Padula, Stella Doiron, Lena Kowal and Anna Manish.
Mary was a housekeeper at the Kent Regency in Warwick, until retiring in 2001.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are kindly omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Carmelite Monastery, 1931 West Jefferson Road, Pittsford, NY 14534-1041 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements with the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020