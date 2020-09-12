Farrell, Mary A., (Higgins)
89, formerly of Modena Avenue, died Thursday, at Hope Hospice Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald F. Farrell (Ret. Lieut – PFD).
Born in Providence, and raised in her beloved Fox Point Neighborhood, she was a daughter of the late Patrick J. and Ellen (Casey) Higgins.
Mary was a graduate of the Cleary School, and Saint Mary Bay View Academy. She was a faithful communicant of Saint Augustine Church, and volunteered at Rhode Island Hospital for 15 years at the Ambulatory Patient Center.
One of her greatest joys in life besides her family was to celebrate her Irish American Heritage. She loved to listen to Irish Music and dance the dances she learned in childhood. She met many wonderful people along the way in the clubs, pubs, and dance halls. Mary loved to celebrate all the holidays. She taught us to pause in a busy life and to spend time with family and friends.
She leaves a son, Gerald T. Farrell and his wife Donna, two daughters, Patricia E. Mucci, Nancy J. Luca and her husband Frank, and seven grandchildren, Nathan P. and Kayla Farrell, Amanda K. Farrell, Andrew S. Mucci, Evelyn M. Mucci, John F. and Stephanie Luca, Jenna F Luca, and Matthew L. Luca. She was the sister of the late Edward J. Higgins, and the mother in law of the late Steven F. Mucci, MD.
The Farrell family would like to express its sincere thanks to the wonderful staff of Capitol Ridge Assisted Living in Providence for their 10 ½ years of care for Mary.
Mary's funeral will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saint Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private.
Visiting hours Sunday afternoon 3:00 – 6:00 pm. Covid-19 guidelines will be in effect.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice Care Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02908
For directions, and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com