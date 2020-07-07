HAGEN, MARY A. (MCMAHON)
82, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Mary was born in Providence May 26, 1938 to the late Raymond and Mary (Flynn) McMahon. She was married to Donald C. Hagen on July 4, 1960 until his passing in 2007. Though they were apart for 13 long years, they were blissfully reunited on the day of their 60th wedding anniversary. She is survived by her children, Kathleen A. "Kat" Morris of Lincoln; Sheila A. Hagen and Colleen I. Ricci, both of Cranston; and Donald W. Hagen of West Warwick. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
.