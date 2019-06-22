|
|
HOGAN, MARY A. (Finley)
96, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was the wife of the late Thomas C. Hogan, and daughter of the late James and Catherine (Curran) Finley. Mary was formerly employed in the catalog department at Sears for 26 years. She was the beloved mother of James Hogan and his wife, Margaret, Marilyn Cruz, Thomas Hogan and his wife, Jeannette, and the late Janice Vieira; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Bethany, Christy, Richard, Kerry, Colleen, Kelly, and Erin, and great-grandmother of 12. She was a sister of the late Catherine "Kay" Bird.
A visitation will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9-10 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Mark Church, Garden City, Cranston. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019