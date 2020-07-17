1/1
Mary A. (Rightnour) Lefebvre
LEFEBVRE, Mary A. (Rightnour)
81, of Norton, formerly of Norwood, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, with her children by her side. She was born December 12, 1938 in Florence, Alabama and was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (St. John) Rightnour. Mary was the beloved mother to her children Thomas and Catherine. She is survived by Thomas Lefebvre & wife Linda of Norton and Catherine McLaughlin & husband Dennis of Wrentham. She was the cherished sister and sister-in-law to her brothers Robert Rightnour & wife Mary Kay, David Rightnour & wife Joan, Thomas Rightnour & wife Mary Beth. She was the loving sister-in-law to Rita & Dennis Malloy, Gertrude & Fern Vigeant, Lucille & Rene Pigeon, Therese & Fred Depot, Claire & Robert Johnson, Lillian & Carl Arcisz, Alfred & Kay Lefebvre, Edouard & Jeannette Lefebvre. Grammy will be greatly missed by her adored grandchildren, Olivia & Luella Lefebvre and Caitlyn & Dennielle McLaughlin, and numerous nieces and nephews.The family wants to thank all the caregivers from Kindred Hospice for their compassion, dignity and support through this difficult time.Services will be held privately at Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/nca/donate
Gilloolyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
7817620174
Memories & Condolences
July 16, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Mary Alice
I know it's been a while since we've seen each other but, you have always been and will be in our hearts.
You will be greatly missed.
Mark & Jackie Harrop
Family
