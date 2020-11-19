MORETTI, MARY A. (CIORLANO)
96, formerly of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Moretti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Victoria (Lisi) Ciorlano.
Mary was the loving mother of James Moretti and his wife Charlotte of North Kingstown, Deborah McGovern of Greenville, Robert Moretti of Providence, daughter-in-law Sharon Moretti, and the late Louis Moretti; cherished grandmother of James Moretti, Michael Moretti, Nicole Moretti, Amanda Marcello, Kate McGovern and Elizabeth Moretti. She was the sister of the late Louis Ciorlano.
Visiting hours will be Saturday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
