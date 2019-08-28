Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. (Little) Olson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. (Little) Olson Obituary
OLSON, MARY A. (LITTLE)
89, of Lincoln, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry H. Olson.
She is survived by two daughters, Lenora M. Olson, and her husband James Brandi, of Salt Lake City, UT, and Nancy J. Olson of Smithfield; one son, John H. Olson of Pawtucket; one sister, Elizabeth Procaccini of Cranston; two brothers, the Hon. Joseph T. Little of Lincoln, and Edward Little of Warren; two grandsons, Jeffrey J. Olson, and Gregory S. Olson, and his fiancée, Barbara Giarratano; her friend Joseph Bruno and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Hon. Francis E. Little.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now