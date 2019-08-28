|
|
OLSON, MARY A. (LITTLE)
89, of Lincoln, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry H. Olson.
She is survived by two daughters, Lenora M. Olson, and her husband James Brandi, of Salt Lake City, UT, and Nancy J. Olson of Smithfield; one son, John H. Olson of Pawtucket; one sister, Elizabeth Procaccini of Cranston; two brothers, the Hon. Joseph T. Little of Lincoln, and Edward Little of Warren; two grandsons, Jeffrey J. Olson, and Gregory S. Olson, and his fiancée, Barbara Giarratano; her friend Joseph Bruno and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Hon. Francis E. Little.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 28, 2019