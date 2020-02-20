|
|
RAICHE, MARY A. (LEEMAN)
92, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Raiche. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Blanche (Gray) Leeman. Mrs. Raiche was a teacher's aid for the Cranston School Department for 30 years until her retirement.
Mary will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and kindness, her quick wit and the enormous love she had for her family. Mary presided over three generations, the official matriarch who instilled the importance of togetherness, faith and loyalty from the very beginning. Her sense of humor – even during her last days – brought smiles and laughter even during difficult times. She was a gem, always sparkling. She had the sweetest twinkle in her eyes.
Known to her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Nana, Mary never forgot a birthday. Her cards – and words – were always filled with love and encouragement. Nana was always cheering us on, and so proud of our accomplishments – whether it was a new job or a new baby.
She grew up during the Great Depression and helped her mother sell wares door-to-door to help the family survive. Mary was an avid reader and was a frequent visitor at the Cranston Public Library.
Mary is survived by her children, Susan Bissell and her partner Donna Gagne of Coventry; Nancy DiSalvo and her husband Ron of Cumberland; Maryann Cardin and her fiancé Mike DelSignore of Coventry; and Paul Raiche and his wife Kim of Lansing, NC. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Mary was the sister of the late Blanche Edmands, Catherine McGovern, William and David Leeman.
Visiting hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Nardolillo Funeral Home and Crematory, 1278 Park Ave. Cranston. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020