Mary A. (Andrade) Rennard
RENNARD, MARY A. (ANDRADE)
90, of North Providence, died on October 16, 2020 at Greenville Skilled Nursing. She was the wife of the late Jack L. Rennard. Born in East Providence, she was a daughter of the late Sergio and Francisca (Demorais) Andrade.
Mary is survived by five children, Diane M. Lariviere of North Providence, Mark A. Rennard of North Providence, Carl J. Rennard of Lincoln, Lisa M. Casey of Johnston, and Lynn M. Imondi of North Providence, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three sisters, Amelia Crocker, Virginia Rives, and Frances Thompson, a brother, Fernando "Fred" Andrade. She was the sister of the late Anthony Andrade.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:30 am in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth St., North Providence. Visitation is omitted and burial will be private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Mary, Mother of Mankind Church
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
