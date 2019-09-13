|
BRIERLEY , MARY ALICE (GRADY)
passed away peacefully at Cedar Crest Nursing Center in Cranston, just shy of her 92nd birthday.
She lived a full and happy life until the Alzheimer's took over at age 89. She gave 110% of herself to anyone who needed help, had a wonderful sense of humor and could stop you in your tracks with "the look". She loved playing Bingo, Hi-lo Jack, and could beat almost anyone (except Aunt Mary) at Scrabble. She had a long career as a bookkeeper and spent her later years volunteering for Warwick Senior programs and various political campaigns.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Grady. Sister of the late Frank (Gloria) Grady, Arthur Grady, Lillian (Al) Martini, Jean (Tony) Ottoviano, and Charles (Carol) Grady. She is survived by her children Marjorie (Sheila) Sullivan, Dorothy Padula, David (Carol) Brierley, Elizabeth (Dan) Colpack, Carolyn Petrarca and Danny (Linda 'the favorite') Brierley. She leaves 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews (she was especially close to Patty Cox and Jeane Retelle), her cousin David Crohan, Sister in law Mary Grady, and dear friend Theresa McCaughey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours on Saturday morning from 8 -10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a service at 10 am. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cedar Crest Activities Department or the are appreciated. Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019