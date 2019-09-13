The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brierley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice (Grady) Brierley


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice (Grady) Brierley Obituary
BRIERLEY , MARY ALICE (GRADY)
passed away peacefully at Cedar Crest Nursing Center in Cranston, just shy of her 92nd birthday.
She lived a full and happy life until the Alzheimer's took over at age 89. She gave 110% of herself to anyone who needed help, had a wonderful sense of humor and could stop you in your tracks with "the look". She loved playing Bingo, Hi-lo Jack, and could beat almost anyone (except Aunt Mary) at Scrabble. She had a long career as a bookkeeper and spent her later years volunteering for Warwick Senior programs and various political campaigns.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Grady. Sister of the late Frank (Gloria) Grady, Arthur Grady, Lillian (Al) Martini, Jean (Tony) Ottoviano, and Charles (Carol) Grady. She is survived by her children Marjorie (Sheila) Sullivan, Dorothy Padula, David (Carol) Brierley, Elizabeth (Dan) Colpack, Carolyn Petrarca and Danny (Linda 'the favorite') Brierley. She leaves 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews (she was especially close to Patty Cox and Jeane Retelle), her cousin David Crohan, Sister in law Mary Grady, and dear friend Theresa McCaughey.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours on Saturday morning from 8 -10 am in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a service at 10 am. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cedar Crest Activities Department or the are appreciated. Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now