ALMAGNO, MARY
99, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Cortland Place in Greenville. Born in Providence, Mary was a daughter of the late Dominic and Edith (Collins) Almagno. She worked at Gorhams in the wrapping department for 27 years, before retiring.
Mary is survived by her dear brother John DiLorenzo of North Providence. She is predeceased by her siblings Marguerite Macari, Lucy Almagno, and Angelo and Edward Almagno. Mary was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019