Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Almagno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Almagno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Almagno Obituary
ALMAGNO, MARY
99, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Cortland Place in Greenville. Born in Providence, Mary was a daughter of the late Dominic and Edith (Collins) Almagno. She worked at Gorhams in the wrapping department for 27 years, before retiring.
Mary is survived by her dear brother John DiLorenzo of North Providence. She is predeceased by her siblings Marguerite Macari, Lucy Almagno, and Angelo and Edward Almagno. Mary was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.