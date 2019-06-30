|
Carr, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Carr of Cumberland, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 27th.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Carr Jr. and was a WWII Gold Star Wife of the late Leonard J. Michels Jr.
Born in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Kulas) Osinski. She resided in Cumberland for the past 71 years.
Mary was employed in the corporate offices of Ann & Hope in Cumberland for over 25 years.
She leaves five children and their spouses: Stella and Alan Hodkinson, Marcia and James Carvalho, John Carr and Miki Ohlsen, Robert and Darlene Carr and Mary Agnes and Alan Cazeault. She also leaves twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of the seven Osinski siblings.
Mary Ann's life celebration will begin Monday, July 1st with calling hours from 4 - 8 pm at the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd, Route 122 in Cumberland and continue on Tuesday morning at 9 am in the Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Rd. in Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Directions/Guest Book: www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or https://www.stjude.org/donate
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019