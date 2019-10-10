Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius V Church
Eaton St
Providence, RI
Mary Ann (St. John) Gaspar Obituary
GASPAR, MARY ANN (ST. JOHN)
79, of Johnston, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late James Gaspar, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary (Gallagher) St. John.
Mary Ann was the café manager at Eastside Marketplace for over 20 years before retiring. The "ultimate homemaker," she enjoyed, cooking, baking, entertaining and most importantly cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandson. She also enjoyed reading.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by her three sons, Michael Gaspar and his wife Melanie, Christopher Gaspar and James Gaspar, Jr. and his wife Leigh; four daughters, Donna Sangermano and her husband Michael Sangermano Sr., Mary Ann Luongo and her husband David, Jamie Crosby and her husband John and Claudine Gaspar; a brother, Harold St. John; six grandchildren, Michael Sangermano, Jr., Brittany Sangermano, David Luongo, Jr., James Gaspar III, Chloe Gaspar and Jonathan Crosby; and her great-grandson the "light of her life," Lucas Sangermano. She was the sister of the late James, Robert, Richard and Edward St. John.
Visitation will be held Saturday Morning, October 12, 2019 from 8:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. Burial will be Private. Donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
