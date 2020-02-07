|
|
LANDI, MARY ANN (BORN MARIA ANNA LANDI)
died Wednesday, February 5, at her home in Johnston, RI.
Ms. Landi, who never married, was born in Johnston, RI on June 14, 1917, the daughter of Agostino Landi and Rosina Riccio. A lifelong parishioner of St. Rocco's Roman Catholic Church in Johnston, Ms. Landi was active in her community and the Women's Guild of St. Rocco's Church.
Ms. Landi worked for three decades for General Electric Corporation in Providence. Following her retirement in 1980 she taught religious instruction at St. Rocco's School.
Mary Ann Landi is survived by five nieces and nephews, a grandniece and grandnephew, and six great grand nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 9am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020