SAUNDERS, MARY ANN (GUARINO)
75, died November 20, 2019. She was the companion of Vincent Giandolfi, and wife of the late John Saunders and the late John Paul Bodge Sr.
She was the mother of John Paul Bodge Jr., Katherine F. Scott, Paula M. Guarino and her husband Steven Palin, and Mark Bodge. She was the grandmother of Nishan Bodge, Thomas D. Bossone IV, Krystine Bossone, David Landi and Dustin Landi. She was the great-grandmother of David Jr., Anthony, Charlotte, and Vinny. Mary Ann was the sister of Marco Guarino.
Visiting hours Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 1 – 3 pm with a Memorial Service at 3 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the RISPCA (www.rispca.com). iannottifh.com
