Mary Ann Souza
SOUZA, MARY ANN
88, formerly of Greenwood Street, Cranston, passed Wednesday at Cherry Hill Manor. Born in Cranston a daughter of the late Salvatore and Mary (DiPrete) Carnevale. She was the wife of the late Manuel Souza.
Mrs. Souza worked for many years at Brooks Pharmacy before retiring in 1995.
She leaves 3 daughters; Rosemarie (David) Scharer of Palm Coast, FL, Marianne (Paul) Grondalski of Lincoln and Lori (David) Nacci of Harlem, GA, a sister Josephine Ferraro of Providence, 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours, face masks must we worn, Monday morning from 8:15am to 9:15am in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston at 10:00am for Mary Ann and Manuel Souza. Seating will be limited. Private burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. At the family's request, donations in her memory may be made to the Cherry Hill Activities Fund, 2 Cherry Hill Road, Johnston, RI 02919.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Calling hours
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Stapleton Family Funeral Home
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

