TUCCI, MARY ANN (Tarittera)
70, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Rudolph F. Tucci. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Adolf and Evelyn (Palermo) Tarittera. Mary Ann was the Fiscal Management Officer for the State of RI, Department of Corrections for over 25 years before retiring in 2009. She was a lifelong resident of Cranston; received an Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Roger Williams College and a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Bryant College.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her step-daughters, Suzanne Tucci of Johnston, Tonya Ferrucci (John) of Chepachet and Kym Hambly (Michael) of Cranston. She was the sister of George Skorohod and the late Joseph Tarittera. She was the grandmother of Jake and Nicholas Ferrucci, Cole and Luke Hambly whom she loved dearly.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019