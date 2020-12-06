Snyder, Mary Anne
Barrington - Mary Anne (Rensing) Snyder, 94, formerly of Barrington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Mashpee, MA following a period of declining health. She was born July 13, 1926 to the late Edward H. and Laura C. (Knapp) Rensing in Cincinnati, OH where she lived until marrying the late Harry J. Snyder to whom she was married for 40 years until his death in 1995. They moved to Barrington in 1965 where Mary Anne lived there for over 50 years and was a communicant of St. Luke's Parish. She was a graduate of Saint Ursula Academy and The College of Mount St. Joseph on the Ohio.
Mrs. Snyder was an active volunteer, teaching CCD and serving as President of PTA. She was also active in The Barrington Garden Club, the Barrington Woman's Club and served on the Board of the Community Scholarship Fund of Barrington for 40 years.
Mary Anne is survived by her daughter, Barbara Martinez and son-in-law, Rene' Martinez of Mashpee, MA and her beloved grandchildren, Julie (Graham) French of Denver, CO and Peter (Diana) Martinez and two great-grandchildren, all of Cypress, TX. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her son Stephen J. Snyder.
A Funeral Liturgy will be live streamed from St. Mary's Church in Cincinnati, OH at 9:30 on December 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Snyder Family Memorial Scholarship at Community Scholarship Fund of Barrington, P.O. Box 300, Barrington, RI 02806 would be appreciated. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
