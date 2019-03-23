|
COEN, MARY B. (HENRY)
75, passed away on March 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael B. Coen.
Born in Urlaur, Co. Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget (McLoughlin) Henry.
Mary and her late husband were the owners of the former Spring Hill Farms store, in North Providence.
She is survived by her sons, Brendan Coen (Aleth), John Coen (Michelle), grandchildren, Caden and Landon, her brothers, Joseph and John Henry, and her sisters, Patricia Henry and Catherine Murphy. Mary was predeceased by her brother Dominick.
Funeral, Monday at 9 am from the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St, Coventry. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Sunday, 4 – 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , 's National Office 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019