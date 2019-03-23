Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Boyle Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
445 Washington St
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Coen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. (Henry) Coen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary B. (Henry) Coen Obituary
COEN, MARY B. (HENRY)
75, passed away on March 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael B. Coen.
Born in Urlaur, Co. Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Bridget (McLoughlin) Henry.
Mary and her late husband were the owners of the former Spring Hill Farms store, in North Providence.
She is survived by her sons, Brendan Coen (Aleth), John Coen (Michelle), grandchildren, Caden and Landon, her brothers, Joseph and John Henry, and her sisters, Patricia Henry and Catherine Murphy. Mary was predeceased by her brother Dominick.
Funeral, Monday at 9 am from the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, 445 Washington St, Coventry. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Sunday, 4 – 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the , 's National Office 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boyle Funeral Home
Download Now