|
|
FISHER, MARY B (FIDRYCH)
95, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Fisher.
Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mary (Mojkowski) Fidrych.
She is survived by her son, Robert Fisher of Cranston and his wife Susan, and her daughters, Donna Neary of Coventry and her husband Phillip, and Lori DaSilva of Warwick and her husband John. She has 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She is the sister of Wanda Costello of Cranston, and the late Zigmund, Charles, Matthew, Leona, Stella Fidrych and Helen Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Church, 1299 Elmwood Ave, Cranston.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906. Arrangements by Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019