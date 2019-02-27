Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
1299 Elmwood Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary B. (Fidrych) Fisher


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary B. (Fidrych) Fisher Obituary
FISHER, MARY B (FIDRYCH)
95, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter E. Fisher.
Born in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late Leon and Mary (Mojkowski) Fidrych.
She is survived by her son, Robert Fisher of Cranston and his wife Susan, and her daughters, Donna Neary of Coventry and her husband Phillip, and Lori DaSilva of Warwick and her husband John. She has 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She is the sister of Wanda Costello of Cranston, and the late Zigmund, Charles, Matthew, Leona, Stella Fidrych and Helen Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Thursday at 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Church, 1299 Elmwood Ave, Cranston.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906. Arrangements by Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
Download Now