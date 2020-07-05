1/1
Mary B. (Steven) Joyal
JOYAL , MARY B. (STEVEN)
90, formerly of Johnston passed away peacefully at the Phillip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Mary was born in Boston, Massachusetts and was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert S. and Margaret L. (Smith) Steven. She graduated from Westborough High School and attended LaSalle College. She was the widow of Robert E. Joyal and is survived by her daughter Mary L. Santilli and her husband Robert N. Santilli Sr. of North Scituate, grandson Robert N. Santilli Jr., and his wife Kerri of Scituate, granddaughter Jenifer S. Arden and her husband Michael of Barrington, and great grandchildren; Olivia and Venezio Santilli, Carmela and Ellis Arden. She is also survived by her brother Robert S. Steven and his wife Margrit of Springfield, VA. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret B. Evans and brother Donald C. Steven. She was employed by Amica Insurance Company. and Benny's on Park Avenue in Cranston. Because of her love of animals, especially her cat and longtime companion Callie, we ask that any donation in her name be made to an animal shelter or rescue group of your choice. Funeral services and burial will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Mary, so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. We remember her fondly. She always had a smile and it was a pleasure to be in her company. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you.
Cynthia and Bob Borrelli
Friend
