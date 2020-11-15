VESCERA, MARY (CALO) B.
On November 11, 2020 the Lord opened his arms and welcomed home Mary B. (Calo) Vescera to heaven at the age of 97, joining the love of her life , her husband Pasquale who passed last year.
Mary waited for Pasquale to return back from WW II to her; and their plan was to marry. They were happily married for 73 years. Born in Providence, and later moving to Cranston she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Battista) Calo. Over the years, Mary loved going to Foxwoods and Twin River Casinos. She and her husband were loving soulmates. On Christmas Eve she & her husband enjoyed cooking the Feast of 7 Fishes for their children & grandchildren who they cherished.
She enjoyed crocheting and playing Bingo. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mary was a social butterfly, and a friend to many. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Maureen M. Mazika and her husband Alex, Marilyn A. Olerio and her husband Joseph "Buddy" and Patricia M. Cornell and her husband Frank; her brother Lawrence Calo of Johnston; her beloved grandchildren: Gina Mazika, Michelle Badolato and her husband Kyle, Alissa Labonte and her husband Ron, Joseph Olerio III and his wife Heather, Alex Mazika III, Christina Kidd, and Frankie Cornell III and his wife Missy. She loved and was very proud of her 15 great grandchildren Brandon, Jurnee, Alex IV, Kyle Jr., Tiffany, Gabriel, Sebastian, Kevin II, Isabella, Amanda, Lucas, Italia, Ava, Gabriella and Gianna. Mary was also the sister of the late Phyllis Zoglio, Peter Calo and Rocco Calo.
Out of respect for the safety of all in light of the current circumstances, services will be private and limited to Mary's children and their families.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: The Ehlers-Danlos Society (EDS), 1732 1st Avenue, #20373, N.Y., N.Y. 10128 or DAV
Chapter 21 , donations in honor of Mary Vescera, 21 Hunters Run, North Providence, RI 02904 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101.
