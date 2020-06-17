ANDOLFO, MARY C. (MANOCCHIA)
101, of North Providence passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on June 13, 2020. Mary was the wife of the late Thomas Andolfo, to whom she was married for 56 years until his passing in 2000, and with whom were the proprietors of Skipper's Restaurant, Hope Street, Providence, for 38 years.
Born in North Providence, she was the daughter of the late Liberato and Filomena (Martino) Manocchia. She was predeceased by her brothers Rinaldo, Richard, Anthony, John, Augustine, and Louis, and her sisters Flora Marino, Lottie Landolfi and Doris Manocchia. Mary was the loving mother of Thomas S. Andolfo (Lucille) and the late Augustine A. Andolfo (Nancy), and grandmother of Adam T. Andolfo (Michelle), Matthew J. Andolfo (Nicolette), and Ashley A. Amaral (Rob). She was the great-grandmother of Cole Andolfo and Elyse Andolfo.
Mary was known as an elegant woman with sophisticated taste. She was hard working and persevering, and never gave up her sense of autonomy in her 101 years. Matriarch of the Andolfo and Manocchia families, she was a cherished aunt and advisor to her many nieces and nephews, and a generous friend. An excellent cook, Mary loved to entertain, and her home was always open to all.
After retiring from the restaurant business in 1993, Mary worked for the North Providence School Department in the food service program. She served lunches to schoolchildren until she was 95 and was known to bring them gifts of chocolate and candy at the holidays. She cherished those years spent with the children and remained active in both body and mind.
Above all, Mary was happiest when cooking large Italian Sunday dinners for her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary had a formidable personality but a heart of gold and was blessed with a long, full life. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Her funeral with visitation will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM from the PONTARELLI-MARINO HOME, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. During visitation and funeral, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. Augustine Church. For online condolences, www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.