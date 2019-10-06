Home

Mary C. Deffley Obituary
DEFFLEY, MARY C.
93, passed away Friday, October 4th. She was preceeded in death by her husband, the late James F. Deffley, Sr. She was born in Jamaica Plain, MA and was the daughter of the late William and Katherine (Haggerty) Dolan. Mrs. Deffley graduated from Rhode Island College and was a school teacher in the Woonsocket Public Schools for many decades. From a young age, Mary was a caregiver to those around her. She was very generous with her time and took care of those she met. She was always ready to deliver her renowned soup to those in need. Mary was happiest when surrounded by her close friends and family. After retirement, she spent much of her time attending her many grandchildren's activities. Mary traveled to Ireland, Nova Scotia, and made annual trips to Florida with her beloved husband Jim. She enjoyed her retired life with her husband listening to the sea breeze and enjoying the company of her friends in Narragansett. She is survived by her cousin Edward L. Scanlon and his wife Andree; her four children, James Deffley, Jr and his wife Carol, Michael Deffley and his wife Christine, William Deffley and his wife Ann, and Mary Beth Winter; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great- grandchildren and six great- great grandchildren. She was the grandmother of the late Mark Deffley and sister of the late William M. Dolan, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am Tuesday at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
