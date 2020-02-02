The Providence Journal Obituaries
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
IERVOLINO, MARY C.,
89, of Wampanoag Trail, died peacefully on January 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Camillo and Julia (Cimino) Iervolino, she lived in East Providence since 1952.
Mary was a graduate of Warren High School Class of 1948.
Ms. Iervolino worked as a Medical Interviewer for Volunteer Blood Donors for over 25 years and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella Riverside Circle #28.
She is survived by her sister, Josephine Pringle and her husband Charles W. Pringle Sr. of Rumford; two nieces; a nephew; several great nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. She was the sister of the late Michael A. Iervolino.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Alexander's Cemetery, Warren.
Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Mary's memory to the RI Blood Center, 405 Promenade St., Providence RI 02908 would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are by the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, Riverside. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
