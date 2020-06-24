Mary Caldarola

Caldarola, Mary

Mary (Faraone) Caldarola 91, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020 at Brookdale care facility in Dublin, PA where she had been a resident since February 2019. Formerly of Cranston, the daughter of the late Felice and Ida (Corona) Faraone. She was preceeded in death by her sister Anna Menna. She is survived by her husband, Michael, her brother Gaetano "Sonny" and his wife Norma Faraone, and her children Jim (Effie) Caldarola, Mary (Tom) Smith, and Beverly McFarland. In addition she is survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, a memorial Mass and burial at St. Ann's Cemetery in Cranston will be held at a later date.



