AZEVEDO, MARY CARMEL (GENOVESE)
age 92, of Smithfield, Rhode Island passed away Saturday January 18, 2020.
She was born in Taunton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Pasquale and Raphael (Ruggiero) Genovese. She graduated from Wilson School of Laboratory Technology and worked at Sturdy Memorial Hospital as a lab technician, where she met her husband, A. Edward Azevedo, of 58 years. Mary was an active member of Saint Michael's Church, Georgiaville.
Mary's talents were many, but her greatest joy and passion were being a homemaker and mother. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and caring for her children and then grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband and two brothers Albert and Horace, she is survived by her sister Eleanor DeMello of Raynham, two daughters Donna Marn and husband Gary, Barbara Azevedo, three grandchildren Matthew Marn (wife Kendra), Allison Marn (husband Aaron Wassall) and Kristen Marn (fiancé Tyler Stillings), one great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 8:00-9:15 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Michael Church, Georgiaville. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I. 02917.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020