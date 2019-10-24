Home

POWERED BY

Services
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Gilardo) Carosi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Gilardo) Carosi Obituary
CAROSI, MARY (GILARDO)
95, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Mario Carosi. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maria (DiPalma) Gilardo. Mary was a lifelong resident of Providence. She loved to cook and spend time with family.
Her sons' Mario Carosi and his wife Lee, and Peter Carosi and his wife Silvia survive her as well as her 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ralph, Anthony, Josephine, Carmella, Etta, and Anne.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019, calling hours will be 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
Download Now