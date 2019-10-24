|
|
CAROSI, MARY (GILARDO)
95, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on October 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Mario Carosi. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maria (DiPalma) Gilardo. Mary was a lifelong resident of Providence. She loved to cook and spend time with family.
Her sons' Mario Carosi and his wife Lee, and Peter Carosi and his wife Silvia survive her as well as her 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ralph, Anthony, Josephine, Carmella, Etta, and Anne.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019, calling hours will be 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins St. Providence. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019