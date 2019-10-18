|
|
CARPENTER, Mary (Bentley)
87, wife of the late Robert Carpenter; mother of Patrick Carpenter, Robert Carpenter Jr., James Carpenter and the late Judith Carpenter. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Saturday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 18, 2019