J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Mary (Bentley) Carpenter

Mary (Bentley) Carpenter Obituary
CARPENTER, Mary (Bentley)
87, wife of the late Robert Carpenter; mother of Patrick Carpenter, Robert Carpenter Jr., James Carpenter and the late Judith Carpenter. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Mary's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Saturday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
